Whitmer students giving back to the community

Whitmer seniors Katie Secord and Cloe Ries raised awareness about cancer and foster care. They hosted a blood drive and toy drive at Whitmer. It's part of their senior project. Students are required to demonstrate what they have learned while attending Whitmer.

Dozens of people donated blood and donated toys to sick children and kids in need.

