Who killed Tyler McIntoush?

Someone knows something and it's time to come forward.

Toledo Police investigators still have no new leads or suspects in the July 2014 murder of 16-year old Tyler McIntoush.

Tyler was a well-liked student at Maritime Academy by both students and teachers. "He would dance sometimes out in the hallway totally inhibited, just knew how to have a good time," says Fran Krompak, a counselor at Maritime. But in the Summer of 2014, those good times would come to a tragic end. "I was driving and it was a phone call and it was Tyler McIntoush is dead, we think he has been murdered," says Krompack.

At 16 years old, Tyler was shot to death in the early morning hours of July 24th. "I literally watched it on the news and found out it was my child," says Tyler's mother Oleen Clinton. That morning Oleen got home from her second job and Tyler wasn't there. "I'm thinking that he was over his dad's or his sister or his grandmother," says Clinton. But when calls to family and friends didn't find Tyler, she started to wonder if Tyler was the shooting victim she'd heard about earlier that morning when she was watching the news. "I didn't want to believe it. My daughter was like, I just watched the news, I was like Sierra, we're not going to put those together. We're not going to put that story of Tyler and a child being murdered together because he's not a bad kid."

A call to Toledo Police, confirmed her worst nightmare. Tyler had walked his friend Ashley home from work that night. He was walking back to his house on Collingwood when police say he was shot multiple times just a couple of blocks from his house at Collingwood and Boston Place. Toledo Police detective Sgt. Roy Kennedy says "We don't even know exactly how it happened. We had one caller say she heard gunshots, didn't see anything. It wasn't until a passerby found him laying in the sidewalk." Kennedy goes on to say that it appears to be random. "We actually checked video at one point to see if he was being followed by somebody. And we found no evidence that he was being followed by anybody."

6-years of investigating Tyler's murder has produced no credible leads or suspects in this case. "What my hope is that with this is that it happened long enough ago is that whoever was involve. Maybe somebody knew at the time that it happened and they had some loyalty or fear and then maybe now they don't have that loyalty or fear, will come forward," says Kennedy. He goes onto say that if someone has any information they can call it in anonymously.

Tyler's mother has never given up hope that his killer will be found and held accountable. "How can I get over losing a child. Senselessly losing a child and not knowing who took my child."

Toledo Police Crime Stopper: 419-255-1111

Tips can be anonymous

