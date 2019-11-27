Who wore it best? Walleye mustaches up for fan vote

For the month of November, members of the Toledo Walleye spent time cultivating their mustaches, and now the team wants to know who did it best.

The Walleye let their crumb catchers grow for Movember, an annual event that raises awareness of men's health issues, like prostrate cancer, testicular cancer, and mental health issues.

Players such as Tyler Spezia and Pat Nagle took part. The team recently posted a poll on its website, complete with pictures so you can make a well-informed decision on who wore the mustache best.

Hurry, voting is only open until Saturday.