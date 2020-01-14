Wild rescue for two Toledo Police officers

It was an interesting call to say the least, probably one two Toledo Police officers never thought they'd get.

On the evening of December 7, officers were dispatched on the report of a deer stuck in a residential swimming pool. When the officers arrived, they found a young doe up to its shoulders in freezing water.

One officer attempted to capture the deer with a rope, but the scared doe wasn't going to cooperate. So with few other options, the other officer jumped into the pool, grabbed the deer, and pulled it to safety.

The rescue can be seen on a body camera video released by TPD.