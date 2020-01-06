Win tickets to Super Bowl LIV with the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross is asking blood and platelet donors of all kinds to make an appointment to replenish a critical need for blood supply after the holiday weeks.

Currently, the Red Cross has less than a three-day supply of type O blood.

The Red Cross and NFL are working together to offer one lucky winner a trip to Super Bowl LIV in Miami. Those who give blood through Jan. 19 will be entered for a chance to experience the Super Bowl. Additional details are available here.

Donors are urged to make an appointment using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS.

Here are a list of upcoming blood donation opportunities:

American Red Cross Blood Donation Center

Toledo Blood Donation Center

3510 Executive Parkway, Toledo

Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Tuesdays, Thursdays: 10:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Michigan

Dundee

1/20/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Dundee Senior Center, 284 Monroe Street

Lambertville

1/23/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Douglas Road Elementary School, 6875 Douglas

Milan

1/22/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Marble Memorial United Methodist, 8 Park Street

1/27/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Milan American Legion Post # 268, 44 Wabash Street

Monroe

1/7/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Monroe Church of the Nazarene, 3401 S. Custer (M-50)

1/14/2020: 10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Monroe County Community College Administration Building, 1555 Raisinville Rd

1/19/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church - East, 6272 W. Albain Road

1/27/2020: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Moose Lodge 884, 1320 N. Macomb

1/27/2020: 2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Custer I & Custer II Elementary School, 5003 W. Albain

Ottawa Lake

1/18/2020: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Whiteford High School, 6655 Consear Rd.

Temperance

1/17/2020: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bedford Library, 8575 Jackman Road

Ohio

Lucas Co.

Maumee

1/30/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fort Miami Elementary School, 2501 River Road

1/31/2020: 7:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., St. Luke's Hospital, 5901 Monclova Rd

Oregon

1/10/2020: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., ProMedica Bay Park Hospital, 2801 Bay Park Drive

1/14/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Hope Community Church, 5650 Starr Ave.

Sylvania

1/22/2020: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Sylvania Senior Center, 7140 Sylvania Ave.

1/29/2020: 10:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Lourdes University, 6832 Convent Blvd.

Toledo

1/7/2020: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., UAW Local 12, 2300 Ashland Avenue

1/13/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Huntington Center, 500 Jefferson Ave.

1/16/2020: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Hiawatha Elementary School, 3020 Photos Drive

1/18/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Lutheran Church of Our Saviour, 2820 W. Alexis Rd.

1/26/2020: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., UAW Local 14, 5411 Jackman Road

1/31/2020: 11 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., University of Toledo, 3045 Residence Drive

Waterville

1/29/2020: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m., Waterville Primary School, 457 Sycamore Lane

Ottawa Co.

Curtice

1/24/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Jerusalem Township Fire, 9501 Jerusalem Road

Marblehead

1/8/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran, 541 South Church

Port Clinton

1/14/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Port Clinton Elks, 231 Buckeye Blvd.

1/24/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Magruder Hospital, 615 Fulton Street

Wood Co.

Bowling Green

1/7/2020: 8 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Simpson Building, 1291 Conneaut

1/11/2020: 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Maumee Valley Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 20189 N. Dixie Hwy

1/29/2020: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m., Crim Elementary School, 1020 Scott Hamilton Drive

North Baltimore

1/24/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., North Baltimore American Legion, 539 E. South

Northwood

1/12/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Gracepointe Church, 4035 Williston Road

Pemberville

1/25/2020: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 220 Cedar St.

Perrysburg

1/8/2020: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Saint John XXIII Catholic Community, 24250 Dixie Hwy.

1/25/2020: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Zoar Lutheran Church, 314 East Indiana

Portage

1/11/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 301 West Main Street

Rossford

1/24/2020: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Rossford United Methodist Church, 270 Dixie Hwy.