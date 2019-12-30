Wind gusts cause downed line, power outages across area

High winds across the area are wreaking havoc on power lines across the area, causing power outages and closing roads.

In Lucas County, just more than 500 residents are without power due to the weather. Lucas County is under a wind advisory until 1 p.m.

Power outages are a bigger problem in Erie County, where more than 10.000 customers are without power. There are reports of a tree down on Cedar Point Road near Wynn.

In Huron County, more than 3,000 customers are without power.

Downed power lines have closed roadways in the area as well, including Reynolds Rd. between Central and Elmer. Lines are also down in the 800 block of Greenwood Ave. and the 3300 block of Blairmont Ave.

According to 13abc meteorologist Ross Ellet, winds gusted up to 49 mph in Findlay while Toledo had sustained winds at 40 mph, with gusts up to 56 mph. The strongest winds were measured in Port Clinton, where a 64 mph reading was registered.

While Ellet expects gusts to settle down over the morning, gusts of up to 45 mph are possible.

The National Weather Service just issued a Wind Advisory, and Toledo just recorded a 56 mph gust! The next 2 hours will be the worst of the wind. pic.twitter.com/bwmnkcjo2T — Ross Ellet (@RossElletWX) December 30, 2019

Rain will end by late morning but it is likely followed by snow during the day Tuesday, with highs near freezing. Snow amounts should stay around or under one inch.

13abc will continue to update the story as the morning progresses.