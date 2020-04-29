With election day over, final ballots still to be counted

While Election Day has passed in Ohio, now comes the task of making sure ballots that have not arrived yet will be counted.

Anyone who postmarked their ballot by Monday would still be counted in this election. The issue now is waiting for them to arrive, processing them and seeing if any outcomes change.

If you put your ballot into the drop box at your county board of elections any time before Tuesday at 730pm then it was counted, you're done, primary election 2020 in Ohio is complete for you.

For people who mailed them within the last week or so your ballot may not have arrived yet but don't worry you're not alone.

A Wednesday afternoon check of the outstanding absentee ballots shows there were just shy of 200,000 still to arrive statewide.

Here are the numbers of outstanding absentee ballots in northwest Ohio counties:

Lucas County 5771

Wood County 1227

Fulton County 326

Williams County 491

Erie County 1264

Sandusky County 1374

Seneca County 553

Henry County 212

Defiance County 334

Ottawa County 511

The Secretary of State has been assured by postal officials that these ballots won't be processed in the Detroit area where much of this area's mail is processed. So these ballots should arrive shortly.

Places like Toledo will be watching for every ballot. Currently the city's income tax increase proposal is going down by about 3200 votes, so there's a chance things may change.

"I've been here a long time I've never seen 100 percent turn in rate from absentees. I just don't think that's going to occur,” said LaVera Scott with the Lucas County Board of Elections.

No one knows how many of the outstanding absentee ballots will actually be returned.

After this first run of all mail voting, we don't know what future elections like November might look like.

"I'm definitely hoping that the legislature and secretary of state's office come to some type of proposal or plans or something for November. This was quick,” said Scott.

Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz saying in a statement Wednesday with how some of the early votes came in, he believes issue one was on its way to passing by double digits but of course so much changed since the election was supposed to have wrapped up in March.

Every board of elections has 10 days to receive those ballots. They have three weeks to certify the actual results.

