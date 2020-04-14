Proper equipment & planning keep Toledo police from COVID dangers

When people call for help amid this COVID crisis our first responders still arrive, putting themselves in harm’s way. There's some good news as to how some are dealing with all this.

With all of the interactions Toledo Police have with the public everyday, there have been no positive COVID tests for any Toledo police officers. That's in part to some of the new equipment they're working with. Items they probably never imagined they'd have.

The Toledo police academy probably doesn't have a lesson on fit testing officers for protective masks during a global pandemic but that's a bit of the norm in 2020. The good news is that none of the over 600 officers have tested positive.

"I was hoping but we planned well. We got our officers the PPE that they needed and honestly this has nothing to do with anybody but the officers on the street. Their being smart when they approach people,” said Toledo Police chief George Kral.

Those officers got custom fits for the N-95 masks from a Mercy Health team that first did mobile testing for first responders suspected of COVID exposure.

“We're not brining that person back into the community if they're impacted by a COVID and second of all it puts them back in the line of duty as soon as possible,” said Matt Sapara of Mercy Health.

That testing evolved into the mask fittings. They can be worn by officers several times. Their custom fit is saved on file.

"I don't know that anyone could have really predicted us having mobile testing to go out and test these folks that are potentially impacted. I will tell you those plans are being updated on a daily basis. They just have to be. That's the reality that we live in right now,” said Sapara.

"Don't ever say never. Because we never thought we'd be policing in this atmosphere," said Chief Kral.

When Toledo police decided to take the temperature of officers before entering the safety building, thermometers were hard to come by. Mercy Health donated some to TPD. Mercy Health has also offered a decontamination unit for first responders to sanitize their gear.