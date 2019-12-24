Witness: Bank robbery suspect throws money on the street, yells 'Merry Christmas!'

Witnesses say an alleged robber was doing everything he could to get caught after holding up a downtown Colorado Springs bank in the middle of lunchtime.

Pictured: Suspect David Oliver. A witness tells 11 News the suspect walked out of the Academy Bank at 1 S. Tejon St., tossed money out of the bag, and then walked approximately one shop down to Starbucks to sit and wait for police. (Photo: CSPD)

"He robbed the bank, came out, threw the money all over the place," said Dion Pascale, who told 11 News he watched the whole thing unfold.

According to police, the robber walked into the Academy Bank on 1 S. Tejon St. just before 12:30 p.m. Monday, claimed to have a weapon in his pocket, and took cash.

Police have not confirmed what happened next, but according to Pascale, the crook tried to put a holiday spin on his crime.

"He started throwing money out of the bag and then said, 'Merry Christmas!'"

Bystanders scooped the money up and gave it back to the teller, Pascale said.

Pascale said the suspect sauntered down to the Starbucks next door and "sat down and waited for the cops. It was almost like he wanted [an arrest] to happen."

Police confirmed they took a suspect into custody for the robbery. They identified him as 65-year-old David Wayne Oliver.

