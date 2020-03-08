Woessner bowls on in her brother's memory

Jodi Woessner is flat out busy.

She is a fitness instructor.

Her day job is at Owens Corning.

And she recently won the Ohio Queens Bowling Tournament - the most prestigious event in the Buckeye state.

"I felt so calm all day," Woessner said. "I think that just helped keep my emotions under control until I won and i just stood there and wow that just happened."

It also happened for Woessner in 2011.

"It really means a ton to me to be able to do that and still be able to compete," Woessner said. "I just turned 50 in November so it made me feel really good that I am still here so I like it."

Jodi started bowling when she could first pick up a bowling ball. Her mom worked at Oregon Lanes and her dad ran a bowling alley in Henry County.

Woessner bowls professionally during the summers as she rolls from her desk along the Maumee River to the alley for tournaments on the road.

"It's tricky," Woessner said. "I work for Owens Corning. They've been great to me in allowing me to work on the road sometimes. But it is tough. It is tough to make a living out there. You're not getting golf purses."

The passion for bowling clearly runs deep in Jodi's family. Her brother even bowling for a bit on tour but he died in 2011 after complications from a blood clot and Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency which affects the liver function.

"I got his little BW on my collar here somewhere," Woessner said. "I just think about a lot of the things that we talked about over the years and when he was in the hospital I was leaving to go bowl in a tournament. Go bowl in the national queens tournament.

"He's sitting in the hospital bed and he's cheering me on. I think about that all the time and I think about the struggles he went through and I haven't been through any even remotely close to that. It's just bowling. So sometimes you get really really into it and you get very emotional about things or upset or anything like that. You gotta take a step back and think it's just bowling. Yeah absolutely every single time I step on the lanes I want to win. I'm not bowling if I don't think I can win, but at the same time it's a game too."