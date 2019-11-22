Woman shares terrifying ordeal of getting robbed in Kohl's parking lot

A local woman is sharing her story of surviving a vicious attack in the parking lot of Kohls on Holland Sylvania in Springfield Township in broad daylight with a lot of people shopping on Sunday.

Lori is not giving her last name to protect her identity. She says she was doing everything they tell you to do when going to her car on Sunday just after noon, she had her keys in her hand ready to go and got right in her car. But before she could shut her door a man came out of nowhere and demanded her purse, "I heard someone say give me your purse or I'll shoot you."

Lori describes the man as 6'0 feet tall, African American, dressed all in black. "He yanked me out of the car and hit me in the head with his gun," says Lori. Lori says she fell to the ground with blood streaming down her face as the man made off with her purse running across Holland-Sylvania and into the apartments. Lori flagged down shoppers who called 911. Lori feels lucky to have survived the terrifying experience, because the man had a gun, although she did end up with eight stitches in her head.

"This guy just appeared that quickly, I had gotten in my car, set my stuff down and he was there," says Lori. She was parked on the side of the store, where she learned there is no surveillance cameras. "Kohls was so busy that day and the fact that this guy had the guts to do this in the middle of the day like that at a busy store, I suspect that he knew that there were no security cameras there."

