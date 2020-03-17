Woman announces engagement news with grandfather through his nursing home window

The coronavirus may be no match for a granddaughter’s love.

A woman share the news of her engagement with her grandfather through a window. (Source: CNN)

Carly Boyd shared the news of her engagement with her grandfather by showing off her engagement ring through his window over the weekend.

Like most nursing homes, the Premier Living and Rehab Center in North Carolina is closed to visitors.

The staff has been working hard to keep its residents connected as best they can under the circumstances.

Boyd, who is studying to be a nurse, understands the public health challenge, but hopes the outbreak is over soon so everyone can attend the wedding.

