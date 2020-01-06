Woman attack and purse nearly snatch in Perrysburg Kroger parking lot

A woman is attacked in broad daylight in the Kroger parking lot in Perrysburg. It happened Sunday around noon.

Police are looking for two suspects who allegedly tried to snatch the victim's purse. The 47-year old woman says she was returning her cart to the carousel when a car suddenly pulled up. The victim says a woman jumped out, attacked her from behind and tried to snatch her purse. The victim says she fought off the suspect, but nobody came to help her.

Somehow the victim was able to get the license plate of the SUV the suspects were in. Police say the vehicle was stolen from Northwood.

Detectives are reviewing surveillance video from Kroger.