Woman attacked by man throwing bricks

A woman is hurt and a man is in custody after investigators say the suspect attacked the woman by hitting her with bricks.

The alleged assault happened at about 6:00 AM Sunday, May 17, 2020, along Freedom St. on Toledo's East Side.

Toledo Police say the call initially came in to 9-1-1 for a woman who was stabbed. When they arrived, officers say they found a woman who was "badly injured" by bricks.

Those bricks were allegedly used as weapons by a man accused of throwing them at the woman and beating her with them.

The man was taken into custody. The woman was taken to the hospital No word on her condition.