Woman caught on video threatening mother, child who participated in Calif. protest

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET/CNN) - Police are investigating an incident where a woman verbally attacked an 8-year-old girl and her mom when they were returning home from a Black Lives Matter protest.

The mother caught the exchange on video.

A woman was caught on camera in a confrontation with a woman and her daughter who were leaving a protest in Bakersfield, Calif., on Friday. (Source: Erika Baze/ cell phone/CNN)

Erika Baze did not want to go on camera to limit trauma to her daughter, but she did tell us what happened was a terrifying experience for an 8-year-old girl.

In the video recorded by her mother, you hear the little girl sobbing in fear. As the video continues, you hear her inconsolably telling her mother she’s scared.

The video was recorded Friday afternoon as Baze and her daughter headed home after a Black Lives Matter protest in northwest Bakersfield.

Baze, who is white, has been participating in demonstrations. She said her daughter asked to come along every day so she finally decided to take her.

Together they made a sign. On one side, it reads, “Silence equals violence” and on the other “No justice no peace.”

The protest began around 6 p.m. One group protesting the death of George Floyd and police brutality was met by counter protesters carrying American flags and “Make America Great Again” flags on opposite corners.

About an hour into the demonstration, Baze decided it was time to head home.

She said they were walking back to their car when they were confronted by a woman. Baze said the woman told them they weren’t welcome in the area and that she was going to call the police.

The mother says the woman tried to get violent, so she started recording video. At one point, the woman says "I will f-ing kill you" before her shirtless husband drags her away.

The woman in the video was unable to be reached for comment.

Baze says her daughter is feeling a lot better since Friday. The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating the incident.

