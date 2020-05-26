Woman charged after allegedly using fingernails to claw at TPD officers face, neck

A Toledo woman is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday after she allegedly clawed at a Toledo Police officer's face and neck with her fingernails.

Abbie Barabino was being escorted off the property of Flory Gardens Apartments in the 3400 block of Nebraska when she became irate and attacked the officer, who sustained cuts to his head, neck, and face, along with bruising and scrapes on his arms.

The officer did not need medical attention and isn't expected to miss any work.

Barabino is charged with assault on a police officer.