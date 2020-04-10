Woman charged after lying about alleged assault in Fostoria

A Putnam County woman is being charged after it was found she lied about being assaulted last month in Fostoria.

According to Fostoria Police, they were made aware of an alleged assault posted on Facebook. At the time of the posting, they had not received any notification of the assault.

The alleged victim, Danielle Miller, 27, filed a report after being contacted by law enforcement, giving information pertaining to the assault and assailant.

She said she was bitten in the back of the neck, causing her to bleed profusely. She claimed the assailant was a black male, approximately 30-years old, and that she was attacked after pulling her car over on Countyline Street after hearing a noise.

Interviews were conducted and evidence was collected and sent to Ohio BCI for analysis, which determined the blood on her items was not blood.

Miller is being charged with falsification, a first-degree misdemeanor.

“This is a disturbing accusation and certainly an insult to the people of Fostoria in which many people were scared thinking someone was attacking individuals without provocation," Fostoria police cheif Keith Loreno said. “This kind of social media posting caused a lot of fear, and I am so thankful my officers and detective put a lot of effort into investigating this alleged incident."