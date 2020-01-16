Woman accused of abusing Bogey the dog appears in court

A court appearance Thursday for a woman facing animal cruelty charges.

Bogey recovering

That animal, Bogey the dog, is making a remarkable recovery. Some of his supporters showed their numbers in court Thursday, lots of bogey's new friends stood up for him.

When the Lucas County Pit Crew got a hold of Bogey, he was near death. Described as basically a skeleton when he was found Bogey is now on his way to recovery.

“The suffering that he has gone through was completely unnecessary and people need to realize there are consequences to doing that to someone else," said Jean Keating, the executive director of the Lucas County Pit Crew.

That's why members of the Lucas County Pit Crew and Bogey supporters came to downtown Toledo Thursday for a court appearance for Ashley Roderick. She's charged with animal cruelty, leading to Bogey’s conditions. It was a packed courtroom.

"It's great to see that people in the community are concerned about animal abuse and willing to give up their time and let his voice be heard," said Keating.

Bogey receives medical treatment everyday, to help with things like infections. One so bad that doctors removed one of his eyes. Now he's getting more playful and starting to interest in toys. His supporters won't lose interest in him.

"Bogey has a lot of supporters and I think that's what's gotten him through to this point," Keating.

Those supporters said if you can't take care of your dog, there are lots of options. You can surrender the dog with virtually no questions asked. There are also pet food banks if you can't afford food.

