A Toledo man is accused of murder after his girlfriend was found dead on the floor of her home Saturday morning.

Kevin K. Thomas, 53, admitted to police he allegedly punched his girlfriend in the head and face several times until she was unconscious. And while he said he attempted to stop the bleeding, he never called for medical help.

Police found Patrice Rivers, 52, dead on the floor of her home in the 100 block of Batavia.

This is the 17th homicide in Toledo this year.