Two years after escaping Venezuela, woman graduates from OCC with top honors

"It was a way to be away from the situation that was going on in my country."

In 2017, at the age of 17, Maria Lopez left her native country of Venezuela to further her education at Owens Community College.

She came here alone, speaking very little English, though her parents encouraged her to spread her wings.

"They wanted me to be more independent. Traveling and being out side of your comfort zone helps you be more mature and appreciate what you have back home. And it was a place where they could protect me because the situation in my country is rough right now.

On Friday, Maria graduated from Owens cum laude, and was the keynote speaker at the 39th fall commencement ceremony.

"I want to make my parents proud."

Her mother, sister and nephew will be able to see her give her speech.

but her dad is still back home unable to travel.