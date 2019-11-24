Woman hit and killed on Anthony Wayne Trail

A woman is dead after she was hit and killed by a Jeep while standing in the street.

The crash happened after dark, at about 7:26 PM Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.

Toledo Police say a man driving a 2006 Jeep was headed outbound on the Anthony Wayne Trail when he struck a woman who was standing near the crosswalk at City Park. According to investigators, the driver could not avoid the woman and hit her with the front end of his vehicle.

That woman was later identified as Paulette Jackson, 56, of Toledo. She was taken to the hospital, but did not survive her injuries.

Police did not issue a citation against the driver.