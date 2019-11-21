Woman hit in the head with gun during robbery in Springfield Kohl's parking lot

Police say the 57-year-old woman was parked near the Kohl's sign on the side of the building.

Investigators say the male suspect approached the woman and told her to give up her purse or he would shoot her. According to the police report, the victim offered the man cash. He tried grabbing her purse. The lady fought back and the suspect hit her in the head with a gun.

The Sheriff's Office is adding more patrols in area. Springfield Township trustees is giving the Sheriff's Office $10,000 to patrol the Spring Meadows area for the holidays.

