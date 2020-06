A woman is in the hospital after her car was T-boned by a suspected drunk driver.

The crash happened just before 2:00 AM Sunday, June 21, 2020 at S. Byrne Rd. and Airport Hwy. in Toledo.

A man driving the other vehicle was arrested shortly after the crash. Police suspect alcohol was a contributing factor in the accident.

The woman who was driving the car that was hit was taken away in a stretcher. Still no word on her condition.