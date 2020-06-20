Woman rescued from water after car goes off the road

A woman is receiving medical attention after her car went off the road and into the water of the Ottawa River.

This happened just after 7:30pm Saturday in Washington Township. Several first responders were dispatched to the area of Shoreland and N. Summit for a car that went into the water.

Washington Township Fire tells us a female driver in a black Jeep Wrangler was driving down Shoreland when she went off the road and into the river. No one else was in the car. The driver was transported to the hospital as a precaution.

The car is being towed from the water.

Investigators are looking into what may have caused the accident.