Woman sent to hospital after being struck by gunfire during argument

A Toledo woman went to the hospital after being shot in the thigh during an argument Wednesday night.

Toledo Police responded to a report of shots fired into a habitation in the 1900 block of Bayard Ave., just before 8 p.m. Wednesday. While they were on their way, units were advised that Angela Bowman had arrived at Toledo Hospital with a gunshot wound.

Bowman, 32, said she was shot by Andrew Henderson, 25, during an argument at his house. He fired multiple shots in her direction, with one round striking her in the thigh.

Other rounds traveled across the street and through the window of a neighboring residence.

Henderson has been charged with shooting into a habitation.

Bowman refused to cooperate further with detectives.

The investigation remains ongoing.