Woman seriously injured in Wednesday morning crash

One woman was seriously injured in a early Wednesday morning crash in Ottawa County.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Catherine Moyer, 25, of Oak Harbor, was traveling west on W. Toussaint East Rd. in Carroll Township just after midnight when her passenger, 26-year-old Eric Robertson, of Oak Harbor, grabbed her hand off the wheel.

The vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and struck two farm field embankments, the second one causing the vehicle to become airborne and overturn on the roadway. The vehicle again traveled off the right side of the road, struck a ditch, and overturned on its right side in a field.

Moyer suffered serious injuries and was transported to Mercy St. Vincent Hospital. She was not wearing a safety belt.

Robertson suffered minor injuries and refused medical attention at the scene. He was wearing a safety belt.

OHSP said alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.