One woman was rushed to an area hospital after she was allegedly shot while on the couch inside a house on Sterling Street.

Toledo Police responded to calls of a person shot just before 11:30pm, June 6th. When they arrived on scene, they found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was taken a local hospital. The extent of her injuries is unknown at this time.

Detectives arrived shortly after midnight to begin the investigation.

There are no suspects at this time.