Women file civil suit against Sandusky Co. prosecutor Tim Braun

Four of the five women who have accused Sandusky County prosecutor Tim Braun of sexual harassment and sexual assault have now filed a civil suit to have Braun removed from office.

The information comes from Joe Albrechta, the attorney representing the women in the case.

The women have also asked a judge to allow them to join in Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost's lawsuit, which also seeks Braun's removal as well.

On Dec. 6, 2019, Braun pleaded guilty and was convicted of one count of negligent assault, arising from his improper physical contact in the workplace.

Yost previously called for Braun’s resignation on Oct. 29, 2019, following an investigation conducted by the Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Braun did not receive any jail time when he was sentenced in December. He received a 60-day suspended sentence and one-year probation.

He is scheduled to resign in June 2020.