Wood Co. businesses awarded Clean Plate Award

The Wood County Health Department has announced its winners of the 2020 Clean Plate Award, given to food facilities that "have been dedicated to upholding excellent sanitation and food safety knowledge within their operation."

The award is presented by Health Commissioner Ben Batey in a video available on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

The award was given out to 33 licensed food facilities out of more than 800 in Wood County. This year’s recipients include:

• BG’s Frosty Fare

• Chilly Treats

• Cindy’s Concession

• Eastwood Elementary School

• Eastwood High School

• Educare Academy

• Entsminger Concession

• Flatlands Coffee

• Frank’s Fries

• Frank’s Fries #5

• Frank’s Fries “Murphy”

• GLCAP Perrysburg – Rossford Early Childhood Center

• Hospice of Northwest Ohio

• Kingston Care Center of Perrysburg

• Kingston Residence of Perrysburg

• Local Roots Juice Company

• Meijer Gas Station-Store #116

• Meijer Gas Station-Store #211

• Papa Moose’s Donuts

• Poppin’ George’s Kettle Corn of BG

• Poppin’ George of Wood County

• Poppin’ George of Wood County 2

• Rita’s Dairy Bar,

• The Sundae Station

• Weenie Dawgs

• Wood County Committee on Aging-Bowling Green

• Wood County Committee on Aging-Northeast

• Wood County Committee on Aging-North Baltimore

• Wood County Committee on Aging-Pemberville

• Wood County Committee on Aging-Perrysburg

• Wood County Committee on Aging-Rossford

• Wood County Committee on Aging-Wayne

• Wood Lane School