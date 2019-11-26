Wood Co. man indicted on multiple rape charges

A Wood County man has been indicted on 12 counts stemming from sexual contact with two juveniles over the course of seven months.

Gregory Scott Kamer Jr., 34, was indicted in Wood County Court of Common Pleas on eight counts of rape, two counts of gross sexual imposition, and two counts of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

According to court documents, Kamer engaged in sexual doncut with two children under the age of 6 from December 2018 until July 2019.

Kamer also attempted twice to sell obscene material featuring the two youths to a law enforcement officer posing as a juvenile.

He is being held without bond.