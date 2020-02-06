Wood County Assistant Prosecutor resigns via text message

Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney tom Matuszak has resigned his position, according to a press release from Prosecuting Attorney Paul Dobson.

In the press release, Dobson says Matuszak tendered his resignation via text message on Sunday after Dobson had directed Matuszak to stop communicating with other staff regarding office matters, at which point a text message exchange began between the two.

Dobson offered to speak with Matuszak over the phone or delay the conversation until the morning, but Matuszak declined and instead offered his resignation.

"For the past eight years, I had assumed that we shared similar moral and spiritual compasses. But, give recent events, it appears to be time for you to appoint someone else to serve as the Chief of your Criminal Division," Matuszak said in a text message.

Dobson was unclear what he was referring to the in comment but accepted the resignation.

"There was nothing inappropriate in the content of what Tom was saying to other staff members," Dobson said in a press release.

Instead, Dobson said a staff member asked him to step in once Matuszak's persistence and tone in the conversation became problematic. Dobson said he tried calling Matuszak, and when he didn't receive an answer, he sent Matuszak a text directing him to stop communicating with the staff member.

"Tom's words and actions became inappropriate and, frankly, insubordinate," Dobson said.

Dobson believes the stress of the position affected Matuszak, who had been with the Prosecutor's Office since September 2011.