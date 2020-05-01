Wood County Humane Society to reopen to the public on Tuesday

The Wood County Humane Society announced it will reopen Tuesday after being closed due to COVID-19 concerns.

When the shelter reopens, only potential adopters will be admitted to the shelter and by appointment only. Adoption appointments can be scheduled by calling the shelter during operating hours, from 12 p.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday.

When visiting the shelter, all visitors must consent to having their temperature taken via forehead scanner before entering the shelter and must wash their hands upon entering the shelter. Once inside, visitors must wear a face covering at all times.

Anyone seeking food assistance, animal intake, donation drop offs, and TNR must schedule an appointment.

For complete regulations regarding shelter visits, or to schedule an appointment, call the shelter at 419-352-7339.