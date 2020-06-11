Wood County JFS offering K-12 Fitted for Success program for students

The Job and Family Services of Wood County is accepting applications for the K-12 Fitted for Success program, which provides backpacks filled with school supplies, shoes and socks, and winter clothing items to 700 children in the county.

Assistance is provided on a first come, first serve basis. Applicants must show proof of household income, birth certificates or other proof of citizenship, and Social Security cards for all family members as well as verification of school enrollment for children. Families must have an income at or below 200 percent of the Federal Poverty Level to qualify.

Applications should be received by August 7 but will be accepted until 700 children are approved. Assistance will be distributed to approved families in August.

Fill out the form at this link to register.