Wood County Pop Up COVID-19 Testing Site

The Wood County Community Health Center is teaming up with the National Guard for a COVID-19 pop up testing site.

The testing will be June 30 at the health center at 1840 E. Gypsy Lane Road in Bowling Green. It's from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.and the tests will be in the parking lot while you stay in the car.

Testing will be available for people of all ages, including those without symptoms. Test results should be available in 3-5 days.

Call the health center at 419-354-9049 to pre-register and schedule an appointment Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The tests are self- administered.

Contact the Wood County Health Department for more information