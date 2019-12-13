Wood County Sheriff backs effort to keep Ohio a two-plate state

For decades Ohio law has required vehicles to have two license plates, but come July that's set to change.

Back in the spring state lawmakers passed a new, two-year transportation budget with Ohio House Bill 62. With it came the repeal of the longstanding law.

"We just need one [license plate]," Bowling Green driver Brianna Jackson said. "I can see why we only need one."

Jackson moved to Ohio from Michigan for school. Her home state is one of 19 in the country that don't require double plates, and she thinks that's fine.

"[Is it] helpful for people just to drive? No, but I guess if you're a cop or somebody then probably so," Jackson said.

For Wood County Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn having two-plates boils down to safety.

"There are so many on a daily basis--that we come across different calls--where someone saw that front license plate," Wasylyshyn said.

The sheriff says front license plates consistently help find those who break laws and commit crimes. So while some in the statehouse now reconsider the single-plate law they recently approved, law enforcement leaders like Wasylyshyn are speaking out in hopes of keeping plates in pairs.

"We've already had it for many years," Wasylyshyn said. "We're used to putting them on. Let's keep it there. Let's not go backwards and take away a very important for law enforcement."

Under current Ohio law drivers caught without a front license plate can face minor misdemeanor charges.

None of Ohio's neighboring states require vehicles to have two plates.