Wood County law enforcement bring meals to seniors

Last week, we brought you the story of 11,200 meals packaged for seniors throughout Wood County,

Today...

"We're out here delivering meals to seniors on behalf of the Wood County Committee on Aging," says Sgt. Ryan Purpura of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP).

OSHP were joined by their friends.

"The Wood County Sheriff's office is here. State patrol, Perrysburg Township Police Department. And just people from the community," says Purpura.

Wood County Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn had some time to sprae.

"We're going to have over 20 vehicles out there helping, so I'm really excited, and they were excited about doing it. They wanted, especially my road deputies, they were like, 'Hey, our calls are way down, we're looking for something to do.' Which is a good thing. That's a wonderful problem to have," says Wasylyshyn.

"Most of these patrol cars have 12 to 15 boxes that are going to go to elderly folks within our community who cannot get out and are obeying the governor's orders," says Angel Burgos, Post Master at the Bowling Green Highway Patrol Post.

Jeff Hagedorn is one of those people.

"We don't have to get out and about nearly as much then," says Hagedorn.

Even State Representative Haraz Ghanbari was there.

"It's really important to take care of our seniors. These are some of our most vulnerable population here in Wood County, and frankly, across the state," says Ghanbari.

Only a few boxes remain here at the Wood County Fairgrounds. Those will be handed out to seniors in Bowling Green tomorrow. The Wood County Committee on Aging is still going to deliver hot lunches to people every day. These boxes are just a safety precaution that the committee is hoping will never be needed.