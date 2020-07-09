Wood County moves into coronavirus Risk Level 3, Huron County downgraded to Level 2

With four triggered indicators on Ohio's Public Health Advisory System COVID-19, Wood County moves into the 'red' Level 3, Governor Mike DeWine announced at his Thursday coronavirus briefing.

An increase in new cases, coupled with reaching the new cases per capita threshold, as well as an increase in outpatient visits and the number of non-congregate cases led to the change.

The system is being used as a way alert citizens how their county is controlling or not controlling the spread of coronavirus.

In the case of Level 3 Counties, people are ordered to wear masks in public.

Other changes throughout the state include Huron County dropping back down to a Level 2.

Meanwhile, Butler, Hamilton and Cuyahoga Counties are very close to becoming Level 4.