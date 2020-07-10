Wood County prepares for time on Level Red

Wood County is beginning its first weekend with a mask requirement in most buildings. That's after Governor Mike DeWine said the county moved to a red alert or level three for very high exposure and spread of corona virus.

Even for a quick stop for a sweet treat at Grounds for Thoughts in Bowling Green, it's crystal clear masks are the norm.

"We're trying to balance between serving our customers and keeping our family and crew members and our community safe,” said Grounds for Thoughts owner Kelly Wicks.

Wicks says before Governor DeWine ordered the code red Thursday, this store required masks when it reopened a few weeks ago. He wishes others had too.

"I wish the entire country had done it a while ago, specifically wood county. If we had done it 6 weeks ago when we reopened or if the state had mandated that we do it 6 week ago we wouldn't be at a level three we'd be seeing a downward trend,” said Wicks.

People are doing business different these days. Tables were added to the back of Grounds for Thought. They also took down a nearby fence and added more picnic tables at nearby businesses.

Ben Widmer of Bowling Green was following orders and wearing his mask as he does volunteer work. Masks may not always be comfortable but he's handling it.

"it's a nuisance like some things but it's no different than wearing a seatbelt in your car. It's necessary, it's nothing to laugh at,” said Widmer.

Pushing aside what social media says or doesn't say about masks the truth in Wood County right now is that people need them inside buildings, stores, restaurants and schools.

Residents don't need to wear one in their homes. One question remains, will this be enforced?

"To us it’s not a matter of someone enforcing this. It's a matter of personal responsibility. We know what we have to do. We just have to do it,” said Wood County administrator Andrew Kalmar.

The governor will change the levels for counties once a week.

