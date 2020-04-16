Wood County residents asked to fill out COVID-19 survey

Wood County residents who think they may have COVID-19 are asked to fill out a survey to help local public health officials better track the illness.

The survey is a partnership with the Toledo Lucas County Health Department, Fulton County Health Department, and the University of Toledo. It's meant to create a better understanding of the outbreak in northwest Ohio.

The survey can be found at this link.

People who believe they may be sick with coronavirus are first asked to review CDC’s information about COVID-19 symptoms.

If you have concerns about your condition, contact your health care provider.

The survey asks for basic demographic, employment and health information that will only be used to track the coronavirus outbreak. Your information will be stored in an encrypted database and only shared with agencies working to respond to COVID-19. Local health departments will monitor all reports but may not be able to respond to your submission personally.