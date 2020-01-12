Woodville Firefighter Breakfast challenge

They call it the "5 Alarm Challenge."

If you can eat 5 pounds in combined weight of pancakes, sausage, and eggs in less than 45 minutes, you get a free T-shirt.

If you lose, you have to make a $25.00 donation to the Woodville Volunteer Fire Department Association.

Either way, it's all for a good cause.

Volunteer firefighters in Woodville held their first pancake breakfast of the year Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. It was at the fire station on Main Street.

Proceeds help pay for firefighting equipment.

The "5 Alarm Challenge" is new this year. There are 5 more chances for you to try it out. Follow the Woodville Volunteer Fire Department Association on Facebook so you can get notified about the upcoming breakfasts.