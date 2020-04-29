Woodville cancels 4th of July celebration

The Woodville 4th of July Celebration has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event's committee announced Wednesday.

The celebration was originally scheduled for July 2-4. The committee arrived at its decision after receiving guidance from the Village of Woodville, Woodville Police Department, and Woodville Township Fire Department.

"Not knowing when the order will be lifted makes it impossible to move forward with either planning the Celebration or fundraising to offset the cost of the fireworks," the press release said.

"While saddened at the thought of not having this Woodville summer tradition, the health and safety of all involved with the event is at the forefront of our minds. Over the years, not even torrential downpours, extreme heat, or a flood could shut us down. We did everything possible to hold the Celebration for the community."

The committee said next year's celebration will be held July 1-3, 2021.