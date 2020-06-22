Woodward choir director hopes to host concert to honor two murdered students

"For me each loss has been very heart breaking." Dr. Joan Simonis-Waldorf is tired of losing her students to gun violence on the streets of Toledo.

In April, Bryan Williams was gunned down on Waite near Prospect. This month, Najah Hasim was also shot and killed while visiting a friend.

Both murders are unsolved. Dr. Simonis-Waldorf wants to pull the music community together to organize a concert in their honor. All the proceeds would go to the two families who are struggling to pay off the funerals.

"These people are digging into their pockets, trying to make this happen and with jobs being gone, with unemployment, it would just be helpful to try and get something collaborated together so that way these people don't feel the financial crush of that."

You can write a check to the Woodward Choir and send it to the school.

If you know anything about these murders, call Crimestopper (419) 255-1111.