Work on new Amazon fulfillment center in Rossford on track, hiring set to begin soon

What started as a secret now has a massive footprint in Rossford.

"It's a great project for the great city of Rossford, Ohio, but it's also a very great project for the entire region," Rossford mayor Neil MacKinnon said.

Since July, construction crews have worked non-stop building one of Amazon's newest fulfillment centers near Deimling Road and Crossroads Parkway. Once complete the building will take up more than 700,000 square feet and will include nearly 2,000 parking spots plus 300 for semis. MacKinnon says all the space will require a lot of workers.

"At the beginning there'll be anywhere from 1,500 to 2,000 brand new jobs to the marketplace," MacKinnon said.

From package handlers to engineers, MacKinnon says Amazon plans to hire people of all skill sets. Starting pay will be a minimum of $15 an hour and full-time employees will be eligible for comprehensive benefits.

"These aren't jobs that are moving from one community to another," MacKinnon said. "These are 1,500 to 2,000 new jobs to the marketplace."

It's not just on-site work that Amazon will bring as MacKinnon says the spot is drawing attention from others.

"There's a lot of interest in the surrounding acreage," MacKinnon said. "We get calls almost every day."

Near Crossroads Centre shopping plaza the mayor says companies like Medical Mutual of Ohio and others are already planting roots, likely due to Amazon.

"Kenworth trucking is going to be building a dealership and service station here, and they've already sold 1,000 trucks to Amazon," MacKinnon said.

It's a sign of the great things that MacKinnon says lie ahead for Rossford with Amazon's arrival.

"There's a lot of really neat and exciting things going on, and they're big things," MacKinnon said.

Mayor MacKinnon says there will be job fairs for those interested in working for Amazon. 13abc is told the first one is expected to happen sometime in April.