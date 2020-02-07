Snapchat of locker room incident prompts Perrsyburg to self-report to OHSAA

Perrysburg school leaders want to set the record straight about a Snapchat video involving a Perrysburg wrestler.

According to school officials and the freshman wrestler's mom, the wrestler turned on the shower in an effort lose weight, after failing to make weight prior to his match Thursday night.

"It was 'I'm 8-10ths of a pound away - before I go home today I am going to make weight," Superintendent Tom Hosler said. "It's just that kind of determination and I'm going to do this and be a role model for the other athletes."

But methods like hot showers and the use of sauna pants is prohibited by the Ohio High School Athletic Association.

"Upon closer inspection, we noticed that those are two violations of rule 1.6 in the wrestling manual, so we are in the process of doing a self-report through OHSAA for potential violation. And all this happened after the match. There's a little uncertainty on whether or not this is a violation."

The school is using this incident to talk with athletes and coaches about what's acceptable behavior on and off the mat.

And that includes filming a teammate in the locker room and posting it on social media.

"It's incumbent on all of us that athletes understand what they can and can't do, so we are going to do a better job of that and allow the students to continue to go out and train hard and wrestle and do all the things they need to do."

