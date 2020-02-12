Wyoming man charged in the death of Benjamin Biery

Robert Allen Davis Jr., 55, faces murder and a host of other charges in connection to the strangulation death of a Toledo man in March of last year.

Benjamin Biery, 46, was found dead in his home on the 4300 block of Berwick Avenue March 6. Coroners determined he had been strangled, and his death was ruled a homicide.

Later that month, police in Wyoming called TPD saying they had a man in custody on unrelated charges they believe may be a suspect in a Toledo homicide.

Biery was described by his fellow employees as a "Gentle Giant" who started off at Toledo Hospital as a teen volunteer and worked his way through departments to his last position at the welcome desk of the hospital as the concierge.

Regina Mapstone was Biery's supervisor and told 13abc last year that "everybody knew who he was and everybody loved Ben, he was a very nice guy who would give you the last dollar out of his pocket if he could."