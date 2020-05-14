YMCA of Greater Toledo prepares to reopen fitness facilities with new guidelines

At the YMCA of Greater Toledo, to say that crews are ready to reopen is a bit of an understatement.

"We have been planning to reopen since the day we closed," president and CEO Brad Toft said. "We knew that things would change."

Since closing in mid-March, Toft says his team has looked at ways to safely re-launch each branch's fitness center. It's a plan he says that's now ready for execution after finally getting the OK from the Ohio Statehouse to reopen on May 26.

"We know that athletic facilities, working out provides both mental and physical benefits to people," Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said in a statewide address. “We also know that it’s important, very important, that we keep these surfaces, these places clean.”

Toft says only three YMCA locations will be open to start while others will join in phases. He says people will notice set-ups similar to those in places already open for business.

"We're going to be putting in all of the safety measures that you see everywhere—the social distancing, limited capacity in our different areas," Toft said.

When it comes to gym equipment, Toft says some things will be roped off while others will have time limits and require reservations.

"Things are not going to be the same," Toft said. "They're going to be safe, they're going to be clean."

For employees, Toft says every one will be required to wear a mask, while members are recommended to follow suit.

"We're going to ask our members to clean up after themselves, make sure the equipment is clean, wash their hands, use hand sanitizer," Toft said.

With the countdown on to get compliant, Toft says the YMCA will be ready to roll when time comes to reopen.

"We have done an exorbitant amount of work cleaning and sanitizing our facilities," Toft said.

For parents wondering about day camps, those are allowed again on May 31, and the YMCA says it will re-launch them if it's safe to do so. Camp Storer in Michigan, however, will not reopen until the state adjusts its stay-at-home order.