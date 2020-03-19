YMCA reopening three branches to serve grab-and-go meals for children

After the YMCA of Toledo closed its branches, three are reopening Friday to serve the community as grab-and-go food stations.

The branches will provide free meals for youth under the age of 18. Parents interested in the service should call The United Way's 2-1-1 number to reserve their meals.

Meals can be picked up Monday through Friday between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the following branches:

• Eastern Community YMCA (2960 Pickle Rd., Oregon)

• Wayman D. Palmer Community YMCA (2053 N. 14th St., Toledo)

• Wolf Creek YMCA (2100 S. Holland-Sylvania Rd., Maumee)

Meals are being provided by A Village on Adams and Manhattan's Catering through the USDA's child nutrition programs. No proof of income is necessary.

Parents can pick up lunch as well as breakfast for the following morning for each of their children.