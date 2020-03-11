YWCA Milestones luncheon canceled in Toledo

The YWCA of Northwest Ohio has decided to postpone its Milestones luncheon due to the state's recommendation to limit non-essential mass gatherings.

The announcement comes a day after Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and the Lucas County Health Department made the recommendation to limit events of more than 100 attendees to help stem the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19.

The event, originally scheduled for March 12, was established in 1996 to recognize women of northwest Ohio who have demonstrated outstanding leadership qualities and have opened doors for other women.

This year's honorees include Patricia Levey (Arts); Amy hall (Business); Sharon Gaber (Education); Connie Zemmelman (Government); Amanda Bryant-Friedrich (Scienes); Wendi Huntley (Social Services), and Mona Al-Hayani (Volunteerism).

There's been no announcement of a rescheduled date.