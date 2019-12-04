YWCA announces 2020 Milestone Honorees

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The YWCA is continuing its tradition of recognizing the accomplishments of women in Northwest Ohio for the 25th year.
The 2020 Milestones: A Tribute to Women honorees include:
Patricia Levy - Arts
Sharon Gaber - Education
Amanda Bryant-Friedrich - Sciences
Mona Al-Hayani - Volunteerism
Amy Hall - Business
Judge Connie Zemmelman - Government
Wendi Huntley - Social Services
The 25th Annual Milestone Awards will take place at 11:30 a.m. on March 12th, 2020, at the Seagate Center in downtown Toledo.
For more information and to purchase tickets to the luncheon, go to:
https://www.ywcanwo.org/events/milestones-a-tribute-to-women/