YWCA announces 2020 Milestone Honorees

The YWCA is continuing its tradition of recognizing the accomplishments of women in Northwest Ohio for the 25th year.

The 2020 Milestones: A Tribute to Women honorees include:

Patricia Levy - Arts

Sharon Gaber - Education

Amanda Bryant-Friedrich - Sciences

Mona Al-Hayani - Volunteerism

Amy Hall - Business

Judge Connie Zemmelman - Government

Wendi Huntley - Social Services

The 25th Annual Milestone Awards will take place at 11:30 a.m. on March 12th, 2020, at the Seagate Center in downtown Toledo.

For more information and to purchase tickets to the luncheon, go to:

https://www.ywcanwo.org/events/milestones-a-tribute-to-women/