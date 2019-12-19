Yark hosts holiday book program for TPS kids

Old Saint Nick took a trip to Toledo Thursday to visit the students at Glendale Feilbach.

It's their last day of school before winter break and he wants to make sure that learning doesn't stop.

Brand new books collected by Yark Automotive Group were handed out to every first, second and third grade student to read over Christmas break.

"They have donated quality great books that are engaging to the students and the children are going to be excited to read them and that helps them to become better reader," said K-2 reading teacher Julia Lauder.